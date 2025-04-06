The DOGS at the Beach!

It had been a stormy month of March 2025 in Portugal!

One morning, when there had been a break in a series of storms, I headed to the beach at Sao Juliao to possibly take some videos. As is often the case in my work, the unexpected pops up! Hence, this video. It is completely natural, and is not acted at all.

Enjoy as a man and his two dogs go for a romp on the beach. A man finds a stick with which to entertain the dogs. The stick gets chased, but eventually is lost to the sea!