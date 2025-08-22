BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Putin arrived in Sarov where one of the key enterprises of the Russian nuclear weapons complex is located
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
86 views • 3 weeks ago

Putin arrived in Sarov where one of the key enterprises of the Russian nuclear weapons complex is located.

Adding: 

The leader of the DPRK, Kim Jong Un, took part in the award ceremony for North Korean military personnel who participated in combat operations in the Kursk region. The ceremony took place in Pyongyang, at the headquarters of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, reports the KCNA.

In his welcoming speech, Kim Jong Un noted that all participants in the overseas military operation "performed great feats" that will be reflected in the history of the DPRK. The soldiers and commanders of the Korean People's Army (KPA) created a "solid guarantee for the existence and development of our state."

According to him, the armed forces of the DPRK attracted "the close attention of the whole world" and confirmed "the power of the heroic KPA." The head of the DPRK also emphasized that the main key to the victorious completion of the overseas military operation lay in the "mass heroism."

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy