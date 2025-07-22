BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Student Loan Forgiveness on Hold: IBR Plan Suspended—What Borrowers Need to Know
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
8 followers
17 views • 1 month ago

Student Loan Forgiveness on Hold: IBR Plan Suspended—What Borrowers Need to Know

http://newsplusglobe.com/

The Department of Education has paused student loan forgiveness for the Income-Based Repayment (IBR) plan, affecting thousands who expected relief after years of payments. The hold is tied to system updates and does not stem from a court order, but it leaves many borrowers in limbo. Learn how IBR works, what this means for your loans, and what options exist if you’re affected. Subscribe for real-time updates and expert guidance on student loan changes.

#StudentLoanForgiveness #IBR #StudentLoans #LoanPause #DebtRelief #DeptOfEducation #IBRPlan #EducationNews #LoanForgivenessUpdate

college debttrump administrationstudent loan forgivenessdepartment of educationstudent debt relieffinancial aideducation policyfederal loansibr planincome-based repaymentloan forgiveness pausedstudent loan newsloan dischargeloan payment pauseibr update
