Student Loan Forgiveness on Hold: IBR Plan Suspended—What Borrowers Need to Know
The Department of Education has paused student loan forgiveness for the Income-Based Repayment (IBR) plan, affecting thousands who expected relief after years of payments. The hold is tied to system updates and does not stem from a court order, but it leaves many borrowers in limbo. Learn how IBR works, what this means for your loans, and what options exist if you’re affected. Subscribe for real-time updates and expert guidance on student loan changes.
