Laughing at Lies: Mike Binder on Comedy’s Power to Challenge Government and Media Narratives
The Jeff Dornik Show
The Jeff Dornik ShowCheckmark Icon
89 followers
Follow
304 views • 9 months ago

In this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show, comedian Mike Binder dives into the stark realities of modern comedy and the role it plays in exposing government and media lies. Binder, who has seen the industry's transformation firsthand, argues that comedians like Joe Rogan and Jim Breuer are now on the front lines of free speech, challenging the woke, corporatized entertainment industry. Binder and Jeff also discuss how the left's shift towards trusting the government has stifled the critical voice of comedy, and why it's crucial to question authority now more than ever. Tune in for a raw, unapologetic conversation that pulls no punches on political correctness, cancel culture, and the corrupt establishment.


Be sure to check out Mike Binder’s podcast, Stand-Up World, and follow him on X at @MikeBinderjokes.


Follow Jeff Dornik on Pickax at https://pickax.com/jeffdornik.


Join the rebellion against mediocrity with pure, bold, and breathtakingly smooth coffee from Supermassive Black Coffee that defies corporate control and celebrates organic craftsmanship. Order today using code JEFF for 30% off! https://supermassiveblackcoffee.com

free speechcomedypoliticsfunnyfirst amendmenthumorrobert f kennedy jrrfk jrwe the peoplecomedianstandup comedyjeff dornikmike binder
