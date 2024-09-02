THE (((HOMOSEXUAL BANKING MAFIA))) HAS BEEN FEEDING US 🐛 BUGS FOR DECADES❗

Jim Ferguson - Pringles....because “Once you pop, the fun don't stop” if you're a bug that is.





Decided to go a bit deeper here:





WHAT'S IN PRINGLES? — Ingredient Inspector

INFORMATION UPDATED APRIL 2024 Includes Closest To Homemade® Potato Chips





https://www.ingredientinspector.org/home/whats-in-pringles-ingredients





PRINGLES POTATO CRISPS — FAR FROM HOMEMADE™





Information updated April 2024





Created by Procter & Gamble, the Pringles brand is now owned by The Kellogg Company. One of the key rationale provided by Kellogg for the acquisition is “Internationally, Pringles provides a strong brand and an established platform from which Kellogg can more aggressively leverage its brands in the international snacks category.” (Source: The Kellogg Company press release 2/15/12)





Seen below, Pringles are available in multiple flavors >> many varieties of Pringles contain added MSG (Monosodium Glutamate) and Sugar. In addition, many Pringles contain Artificial Color(s) and/or Artificial Flavor(s). (Source for Pringles ingredients: The Kellogg Company Pringles Web site 4/24)





Otay - how about MSG?





A combination of monosodium glutamate and high-fat and high-fructose diets increases the risk of kidney injury, gut dysbiosis and host-microbial co-metabolism

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7141667/