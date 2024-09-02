THE (((HOMOSEXUAL BANKING MAFIA))) HAS BEEN FEEDING US 🐛 BUGS FOR DECADES❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jim Ferguson - Pringles....because “Once you pop, the fun don't stop” if you're a bug that is.
#Pringles #Bugs
Source: https://x.com/JimFergusonUK/status/1830517408160719249
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/tag/pringles?sort=latest&after=5883z1
Decided to go a bit deeper here:
WHAT'S IN PRINGLES? — Ingredient Inspector
INFORMATION UPDATED APRIL 2024 Includes Closest To Homemade® Potato Chips
https://www.ingredientinspector.org/home/whats-in-pringles-ingredients
PRINGLES POTATO CRISPS — FAR FROM HOMEMADE™
Information updated April 2024
Created by Procter & Gamble, the Pringles brand is now owned by The Kellogg Company. One of the key rationale provided by Kellogg for the acquisition is “Internationally, Pringles provides a strong brand and an established platform from which Kellogg can more aggressively leverage its brands in the international snacks category.” (Source: The Kellogg Company press release 2/15/12)
Seen below, Pringles are available in multiple flavors >> many varieties of Pringles contain added MSG (Monosodium Glutamate) and Sugar. In addition, many Pringles contain Artificial Color(s) and/or Artificial Flavor(s). (Source for Pringles ingredients: The Kellogg Company Pringles Web site 4/24)
Otay - how about MSG?
