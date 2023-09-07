BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHP Talks: Murray Coulter—BC’s Drug Policies Are Killing People
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
September 7, 2023

September 7, 2023: My guest this week is Murray Coulter, a proponent of Christ-centred recovery for drug addicts. Murray and his wife, Rita, founded a women’s recovery centre in Courtenay, BC in 2007 and have seen many women freed from addiction and empowered to make better decisions leading to healthier, happier, more productive lifestyles. Murray explains the destructive aspects of BC’s decriminalization of street drugs, so-called “safe” injection sites and “safe” supply: thousands of opioid-related deaths and increasing levels of addiction and hopelessness. While warning of the dangers of today’s policies and trends, he offers real hope as he relates his own recovery and restoration through faith in Christ.


CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

cannabisdrugschristfaithpoliceheroinmarijuanacocainefentanylchp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorneedlesdecriminalizationpersonal usehashdealingbonnie henrychpcanadachp talksrunnerssafe supplysafe injection sitesmurray coultercourtenay
