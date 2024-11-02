Mozambique Civil War Proclaimed in Lisbon!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SATURDAY EVENING NOV. 2 2024! Blacks from Mozambique and Brazil demonstrate before Lisbon's Arch de Triumph! Independence from Mozambique rigorously sought! (Only 10 million pop. in Portugal with 5 million employed, blacks from third-world countries flood into Portugal for hardcore Communist internationalization of the labor force to decimate Portugese middle class and de-stabilize Portugese nationalism for the NWO agenda...)