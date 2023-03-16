Survival! - Drinking urine on Isla Blanca

For more better quality videos check out,

https://www.subscribestar.com/chadzuber1972

https://www.youtube.com/@SurvivalAdventure-sw5xo/featured

https://odysee.com/@Chadzuber:e

https://www.bitchute.com/ChadZuber/

https://rumble.com/user/ChadZuber

More video's will be added to Brighteon once the upload limit has been lifted.

Chad collects his urine and drinks it to help prevent dehydration while exploring Isla Blanca, Mexico

