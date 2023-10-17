10/17/23 Gog WW 3 Stage/Siege Being Set #PeaceFrequency

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
10/17/23 Cartel Babylon is staging the 2nd Front for WW 3 but Humanity is Awake to the Staging. Will B_den make it home to USA? We Pray for the Humans being used as pawns in the Globalist execution of nine eleven 2.0 genocide war games.
Here are the links for today’s video:
The wonderful thumbnail came from this link: Also VERY informative around the Middle East conflict.
https://reinettesenumsfoghornexpress.substack.com/p/revealed-the-sinister-web-of-hamas?r=jxtx0#play
The battle of Gog from Magog:
https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/study/manual/old-testament-seminary-student-study-guide-obs/the-book-of-ezekiel/ezekiel-38-39-the-battle-of-gog-and-magog?lang=eng
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/assessing-role-of-terrorism-by-jewish-underground-in-founding-of-israel/2015/03/13/9ac811fe-b938-11e4-9423-f3d0a1ec335c_story.html
https://thecovidblog.com/2023/10/13/israel-subterfuges-the-powers-that-be-break-out-heavy-artillery-propaganda-to-cover-the-vaccine-genocide-commence-the-second-great-genocide-earlier-than-expected/
https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/bidens-trip-to-israel-carries-risks-for-u-s-policyand-his-own-legacy-9962b2a2
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/3/14/as-ukraine-war-rages-israel-grapples-with-fate-of-oligarchs
https://fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2023-02-2023-Frederick-William-McNabb-III-No-01-American-Babylonian-Radhanite-comprising-the-Deep-State-Feb-27-2023.pdf
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/10/22-years-prison-is-not-long-enough-thought/
