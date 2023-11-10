Firstpost





Nov 10, 2023





LIVE: Amid Israel's war, US Assets Targeted in Iraq by Militias | Vantage with Palki Sharma





Israel has agreed to humanitarian pauses in its attack on Gaza.





People will be able to head to South Gaza and aid can reach the northern part during the 4 hour pause each day.





This comes as US assets and soldiers are being targeted in Iraq.





Atleast 40 attacks have been confirmed so far.





Washington blames Iran-backed proxies for the attack.





Palki Sharma brings you the full story.





Israel Hamas War | Gaza | United States | Iraq | Firstpost | World News | Vantage | Palki Sharma





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5CekDXOJk5o