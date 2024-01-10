Create New Account
Al-Basha Palace, an Archaeological Heritage Site from the Reign of the Mamluk Dynasty in the 13th Century - After Israeli Destruction
Published 2 months ago

As the intensity of fighting in the northern Gaza Strip subsides, more and more details are emerging about the extent of destruction resulting from the bombing and fighting in this part of the enclave. It has recently become known that the Al-Basha Palace, an archaeological heritage site from the reign of the Mamluk dynasty in the 13th century, has been destroyed.

Coordinates: 31.504347, 34.466128

Israeli sources claim that Hamas militants used the monument for their own purposes, which is why it became a target for bombing. The Palestinians deny this and also highlight that a girls' school was located near the palace.

It is now difficult to determine what actually happened there. However, this incident serves as a reminder that in times of war, historical monuments and other antiquities in the combat zone are often not spared, despite the precision of bombs and advanced reconnaissance capabilities.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

