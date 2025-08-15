MBANs & FCC embedables

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
99 views • 1 month ago

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

.

SynBio R&D And The Psyops That Prevent You From Learning Anything Real

https://rumble.com/v6skksb-synbio-r-and-d-and-the-psyops-that-prevent-you-from-learning-anything-real.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QSa7dk2aQkk

AI is like a cover band copying what’s been done: Gutfeld

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9VcZmguucz4

Robert Naeslund The Human Brain Project

.

https://www.youtube.com/live/ka3QTU_2tDk

The BioDigital Smart-Prison w/Barely Bruised Books​

.

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/internet-of-nano-things-market

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pnlXoWoPrh0

"The Moment Has Come To Reveal Everything..." - Whitney Webb

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cQHYVnDBA5A

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EKn8L0qBTjQ

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C_csnhjFZ4o

Surfacing a Hydra: Unveiling a Multi-Headed Chinese State-Sponsored Campaign

.

https://nypost.com/2025/08/06/us-news/california-pigs-get-bright-blue-skin-after-exposure-to-pesticides-officials/

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iw9pQeFhN74

Wireless Body Area Network and Internet of Things

.

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/8797721

.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s43587-022-00210-2

non-linear cognitive fields

https://pure.tue.nl/ws/portalfiles/portal/46855096/594784-1.pdf

behavioural harmonics protocol

.

https://x.com/jwoodworthtalks/status/1956001121278853403

.

https://www.medicaldesignbriefs.com/component/content/article/29112-passive-hardware-considerations-for-medical-body-area-network-transceivers

https://x.com/psinergy_SDW/status/1953553703014744543

internet of behaviors

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Emerging_technologies

https://www.iec.ch/system/files/2023-10/wsdcombinedpdf_0.pdf

.

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/7883993

https://ioe.eng.cam.ac.uk/Research/Research-Areas

https://pubs.aip.org/aip/apm/article/11/8/080901/2905671/Graphene-and-related-materials-for-the-Internet-of

https://www.itu.int/dms_pub/itu-s/opb/jnl/S-JNL-VOL2.ISSUE3-2021-A08-PDF-E.pdf

.

internet of bio nano things

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/llustration-of-the-concept-of-Healthcare-40_fig1_326638473

healthcare 4.0

https://teaching.eng.cam.ac.uk/content/engineering-tripos-part-iib-4b27-internet-everything-2023-24

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Genetically_Engineered_Machine

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Taxonomy-of-Systematic-Review-of-Bio-Cyber-Interface-Technologies-and-Security-Issues-in_fig2_353037619

what is a bio cyber interface

.

National Science and Technology Council

https://www.nano.gov/timeline

https://ntrs.nasa.gov/citations/20110012118

https://spectrum.ieee.org/fcc-gives-medical-body-area-networks-clean-bill-of-health

remote patient monitoring marketshare

https://www.comsoc.org/publications/ctn/molecular-communication

https://www.fcc.gov/general/ingestibles-wearables-and-embeddables

