Abenteuer & Allrad 2023 (Part 9 - Post Event Discussion)
Overland Italy
Overland Italy
1 follower
21 views • 07/22/2023

Enjoy our take-away from the largest overlanding expo in Europe. Today we discussed what we learned from the Abenteuer & Allrad event and what we plan to do with our vehicle in the future!

Thank you for following us as we wound our way north to attend the 2023 Abenteuer & Allrad (Adventure & Offroad) Overland Expo in Bad Kissingen, Germany!

Please visit our website https://www.overlanditaly.com/gear to save hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars purchasing products you need or would enjoy for your overlanding vehicle.

campingoverlandingtoyotaoff-roadingoverland italy4-wheelingland rover
