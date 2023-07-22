Abenteuer & Allrad 2023 (Part 9 - Post Event Discussion)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Enjoy our take-away from the largest overlanding expo in Europe. Today we discussed what we learned from the Abenteuer & Allrad event and what we plan to do with our vehicle in the future!
Thank you for following us as we wound our way north to attend the 2023 Abenteuer & Allrad (Adventure & Offroad) Overland Expo in Bad Kissingen, Germany!
Please visit our website https://www.overlanditaly.com/gear to save hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars purchasing products you need or would enjoy for your overlanding vehicle.