How Mike Adams Became the Health Ranger. Dealing with Obesity, Diabetes, Chronic Pain.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
How Mike Adams dealt with his own health challenges.
"Like you, I have a passion for sharing healing information with people...I followed the standard american diet and standard american medicine in my youth and I didn't know anything about nutrition...by age 30 I was in a very sad state in terms of health borderline obese, borderline type 2 diabetice, chronic pain, high cholesterol...Back in the... 70s and 80s... no one had connected food to disease. In fact it was considered a conspiracy theory back then."
FULL SHOW Mike Adams - The Health Ranger, founder of Natural News, 2018. https://www.chrisbeatcancer.com/mike-adams-health-ranger/
AND
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5bJwgZ-tYd4