All of Homelessness in 3 Cups: A Simple Explanation of the Crisis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When talking about the issue of homelessness and possible solutions, it can be tough to navigate the different narratives surrounding the crisis. In this video, Brian gives a simple illustration that cuts through the noise and helps make sense of it all. All of Homelessness in 3 Cups!
Learn more about homelessness and possible solutions:
https://gospelrescuemissiongp.org/homeless-solutions/
Learn more about the Mission: https://linktr.ee/grantspassmission