Flyntlok Logistics Demonstration

This video was created as a demonstration of the Flyntlok Equipment Dealer Management System (DMS) Logistics Support. Flyntlok provides logistic support for equipment pick up and drop-offs or for multi-location dealer groups who operate a supply chain across their branches. We also support the building of truck loads.