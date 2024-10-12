"Wartime Cafe" EP13: Khaled Barakat "The liberation of Palestine, the role of diaspora."

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Laith Marouf talks to Khaled Barakat, Palestinian Canadian revolutionary organiser. They discuss Khaled's history of organising from Jerusalem, to the USA, to Canada and beyond, the role of the Diaspora in the liberation of Palestine, and the repression they face in the "West" today.
Camera/editing: Hadi Hotait
Filmed: 09/10/2024
