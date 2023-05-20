Jayland Walker: The truth will set you free!

The case cited in this video is:





Axon Enterprise, Inc. v. Federal Trade Commission





Consolidated with:

Securities and Exchange Commission v. Cochran





























Holding: The statutory review schemes set out in the Securities Exchange Act and Federal Trade Commission Act do not displace a district court’s federal-question jurisdiction over claims challenging as unconstitutional the structure or existence of the SEC or FTC.





Judgment: Reversed and remanded, 9-0, in an opinion by Justice Kagan on April 14, 2023. Justice Thomas filed a concurring opinion. Justice Gorsuch filed an opinion concurring in the judgment.

