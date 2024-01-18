Create New Account
Sanctuary Cities Surrender
Son of the Republic
635 Subscribers
84 views
Published a month ago

Dems rolled out the red carpet for migrants.

Libs told migrants their cities were open.

Migrants are causing mayhem in blue cities.

[Bidan]’s border chaos is crushing America.

Americans hate his border policies.


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (17 January 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6345085441112

Keywords
jesse wattersborder crisisborder securityjoe bidensouthern borderliberalismglobalismillegal immigrantmass migrationmigration crisismigrant crisissanctuary cityinfiltrationleftismbroken borderillegal aliensubversionopen bordermigrant invasionborder invasioncolonizationgreat replacementreplacement theoryblue cityillegal migrant

