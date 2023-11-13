THE RISE AND FALL OF EMPIRES ~ USA

https://danhappel.com/founding-fathers-avoiding-international-military-commitments/ Our Founding Fathers were adamant about avoiding international military commitments on behalf of foreign nations. Why did we fail to listen to them?

The word “empire” projects an image of a colossus built by military conquest that harkens back to the time of the Caesars and Alexander the Great. There have been many empires in the history of humanity.

A common thread with empire is a quest for great power and unwillingness to hold back on projecting that power once acquired.

We were to prosper as a nation of free men unchained from foreign entanglements, and what the founders feared most; unbacked fiat money controlled by private Central Bankers.

Guest: Brad Miller – is a West Point graduate and former lieutenant colonel in the United States Army. He served as a battalion commander at the time the Dept of Defense covid-19 vaccine mandate went into effect.

He was relieved of command for refusing to comply with the mandate. He subsequently resigned from the Army with just over 19 years of active service.

Brad is an outspoken voice for truth and freedom and encourages others to join the cause for liberty and is happy to discuss the current state of the military in terms of readiness. Brad will discuss the aftermath of the vaccine mandate and the “moral injury” as well as physical injuries that have resulted.

He will also talk about what he thinks in terms of military preparation for the conflict in the Middle East currently heating up and will discuss the intangibles such as the low state of morale across the force.

Guest: Major General Joe Arbuckle (ret) ~ MG Arbuckle entered the Army as a private in 1969. Following basic training ,went through advanced individual training and Officer Candidate School as a combat engineer. He deployed to Viet Nam as an infantry 1st lieutenant, serving as an infantry advisor Team 22 with the South Vietnamese Army.

Thereafter, he attended ordnance missile system training and spent most of his career in the missile field. During his last 10 years on duty he served as an Army strategist full or part-time, focusing on national level strategy and logistics at the highest levels.

Gen Arbuckle commanded units in CONUS and overseas at every rank from Lieutenant to Major General (first command in Vietnam). He stayed in the Army 32 years because he liked the challenges, excitement, variety of jobs, high levels of responsibility and most of all- his time spent with soldiers.