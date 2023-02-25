[Jul 22, 2015] TFR 38 - IF it is a conspiracy, what would be the motive for hiding a Flat Earth? (24.4K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
So many people are looking into the potential that we are really on a still, flat earth, while others are totally flabbergasted, asking, "If we are not really on a globe, what in the world would be the motive to push such a lie on the masses?" Well, ASSUMING we are not on a globe, I could see the motive quite clearly. On this episode of The Revolutionary Radio Project, I discuss what COULD be happening and why.
