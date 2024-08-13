卐 Neu Schwabenland: Hitler’s Secret Base in Antarctica

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The theory of a NatSoc base in Antarctica gains credibility from historical anomalies: the Schwabenland expedition's potential covert objectives, mysterious U-boat surrenders in Argentina implying escape routes, Allied operations like Highjump monitoring Antarctica, Hitler's alleged escape aided by Skorzeny, UFO sightings possibly tied to NatSoc technology, and the notion of Antarctica serving as a post-war refuge, challenging established historical narratives.
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA, Attorney and Author:
• "CODE RED: The Secret Communist Takeover of America" @ https://rb.gy/8bez9x
• "Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy" @ https://rb.gy/k1erzu
• "Downsized: The Deindustrialization of America" @ https://rb.gy/8uz0vo
• "Leadership by George: The Leadership Principles of George Washington" @ https://rb.gy/7c77q7
• "Zion's Legacy: The Nakba Catastrophe and the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict" @ https://rb.gy/9xfe7m
Auriga Books, LLC
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 425-244-2941
Web: http://www.cynthiahodges.com