BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How did they get the biosensors in us??
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
222 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
110 views • 3 weeks ago

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

.

Biosignals are measurable signals from living organisms that reflect biological phenomena, derived from electrical, mechanical, chemical, or other activities, like heartbeats, muscle contractions, or brain waves

.

https://biostec.scitevents.org/

healthcare 4.0

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/llustration-of-the-concept-of-Healthcare-40_fig1_326638473

https://biosignals.scitevents.org/

Biosensors were first developed in the early 1960s, with Leland C. Clark and coworkers describing the first enzyme-based biosensor for glucose in 1962, building on earlier work in 1956 and 1960 on oxygen probes. This invention is widely considered the beginning of modern biosensor technology, leading to further advancements throughout the late 1960s and the first commercialization in the 1980s.

.

Bioelectromagnetics is the study of how electromagnetic fields interact with living organisms, encompassing the fields produced by living systems and the effects of man-made fields. It explores both the natural electromagnetic phenomena within biology and the potential therapeutic applications of electromagnetic fields, such as in bioelectromagnetic medicine. This field of study is interdisciplinary, drawing from physics, biology, and medicine

https://www.iec.ch/system/files/2023-10/wsdcombinedpdf_0.pdf

.

https://pages.nist.gov/cpspwg/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fast_Healthcare_Interoperability_Resources

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Health_Level_7

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Physiological_Signal_Based_Security

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Building-blocks-of-a-Biosignal-Adaptive-System-BAS-clockwise-Human-user-emits_fig2_373016419

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7345599/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654783/

https://www.comsoc.org/publications/ctn/molecular-communication

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4986445/

Bioelectricity is the study of the electrical phenomena in living organisms, including the generation, transmission, and utilization of electric potentials and currents within cells, tissues, and organs. This fundamental biological process, driven by ion distributions, underlies essential functions like nerve impulses, muscle contractions, and directing embryonic development and wound healing. Research into bioelectricity has led to advancements in regenerative medicine, such as limb and organ regrowth, and has implications for treating diseases like cancer and developmental disorders.

Keywords
trump20242030covid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy