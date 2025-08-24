How did they get the biosensors in us??

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

Biosignals are measurable signals from living organisms that reflect biological phenomena, derived from electrical, mechanical, chemical, or other activities, like heartbeats, muscle contractions, or brain waves

Biosensors were first developed in the early 1960s, with Leland C. Clark and coworkers describing the first enzyme-based biosensor for glucose in 1962, building on earlier work in 1956 and 1960 on oxygen probes. This invention is widely considered the beginning of modern biosensor technology, leading to further advancements throughout the late 1960s and the first commercialization in the 1980s.

Bioelectromagnetics is the study of how electromagnetic fields interact with living organisms, encompassing the fields produced by living systems and the effects of man-made fields. It explores both the natural electromagnetic phenomena within biology and the potential therapeutic applications of electromagnetic fields, such as in bioelectromagnetic medicine. This field of study is interdisciplinary, drawing from physics, biology, and medicine

Bioelectricity is the study of the electrical phenomena in living organisms, including the generation, transmission, and utilization of electric potentials and currents within cells, tissues, and organs. This fundamental biological process, driven by ion distributions, underlies essential functions like nerve impulses, muscle contractions, and directing embryonic development and wound healing. Research into bioelectricity has led to advancements in regenerative medicine, such as limb and organ regrowth, and has implications for treating diseases like cancer and developmental disorders.