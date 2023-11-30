The Latest Smoking Guns

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Three Smoking Guns — At Least!
* Fake news always downplays evidence against Bidens.
* The evidence keeps on mounting, but no ‘smoking gun’ is good enough for the swamp.
* Glaring evidence of swamp’s double standard.
The full segment is linked below.
Newsmax | Greg Kelly Reports (29 November 2023)