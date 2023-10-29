Israeli Zionists Prepared To Murder Israeli Citizens

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch this compelling interview by 'Redacted News', with Clayton Morris and Dan Cohen (from 'Uncaptured Media') as Dan Cohen unveils some of the horrific things that the Zionists and the Israeli military are prepared to do when opposing forces capture Israeli citizens. Even loyal Israeli soldiers are not immune to this type of treatment.
This is about the Hadiya Doctrine and the Hannibal Code, adopted and used by the Israeli government and military.
Video Source:
'Redacted' with Clayton Morris
Featuring Special Guest
Dan Cohen from 'Uncaptured Media'
Closing Theme Music:
'Arab Heat' by David Fesliyan
