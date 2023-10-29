BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Israeli Zionists Prepared To Murder Israeli Citizens
The Kokoda Kid
The Kokoda Kid
136 views • 10/29/2023

Watch this compelling interview by 'Redacted News', with Clayton Morris and Dan Cohen (from 'Uncaptured Media') as Dan Cohen unveils some of the horrific things that the Zionists and the Israeli military are prepared to do when opposing forces capture Israeli citizens. Even loyal Israeli soldiers are not immune to this type of treatment.

This is about the Hadiya Doctrine and the Hannibal Code, adopted and used by the Israeli government and military.

Video Source:

'Redacted' with Clayton Morris

Redacted News

﻿﻿Featuring Special Guest

Dan Cohen from 'Uncaptured Media'

Closing Theme Music:

'Arab Heat' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

NOTE: There is no connection between Redacted News, Uncaptured Media, or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

Keywords
israelmiddle eastegyptwarwar crimespalestinianshamasmiddle east warmiddle east conflictisraeli war crimes
