Derek Johnson Exposes the Hidden Operation | Martial Law vs. Continuity of Government
THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/trumps-wartime-strategy-the-coming-justice-wave-derek-johnson/


In this explosive segment of Conversations of Consequence, John Michael Chambers interviews Derek Johnson to unravel the critical distinction between martial law and continuity of government—and why we may already be living under a silent military occupation.


Key Revelations:


"We’re in martial law already." – How Title 50 and executive orders secretly authorize military control.


The January 6th deception: Why Congress committed seditious acts by ignoring election objections.


Generals know the truth—but why can’t they speak openly yet?


Trump’s role: How executive actions are setting the stage for a lawful takeover.


Must-Watch For:


Patriots are questioning the real power structure behind Biden’s "presidency."


Those connecting Epstein, election fraud, and military tribunals.


Supporters are demanding accountability for the deep state’s crimes.


The truth is unfolding—subscribe now at JohnMichaelChambers.com to stay ahead of the storm.


