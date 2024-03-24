BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Fearless with Jason Whitlock Highlight on US Sports: The Tupac Shakur Hoax That Created a Rap Icon
75 views • 03/24/2024

Are we still buying that Tupac Shakur was shot five times, twice in the head, and was just wheeled out of the hospital the next day? Jason says its time to re-examine the crime that made a formerly zesty teenager into a bona fide thug and hip-hop legend.

Watch full episodes with the Blaze TV app:

@ Apple - https://apple.co/35o8SuE

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/43uprPI

List to Fearless with Jason Whitlock Daily on US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

https://tinyurl.com/USSportsRadio2024

hiphopraptupacussportsnetworkussportsradiofearless with jason whitlock
