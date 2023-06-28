Laughing At Tyrants - #SolutionsWatch

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
June 27, 2023
@corbettreport
SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-laughing/
Stop me if you've heard this before: the best way to disarm a tyrant is to laugh at him. Of course, you have heard this before, but you're going to hear it agone, goshdarnit, because it bears repeating. Today, let's all enjoy a peculiarly mirthless exploration of humour (with a "u," thank you) and its utility for getting truth in through the back door. . . . Oh, OK, we'll have a laugh or two along the way, too.