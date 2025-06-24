© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Trump Ripped Netanyahu a New “A**hole” In Phone Call
Steve Bannon and Marc Caputo from Axios who reports on what happened immediately after that clip on Marine One.
Both Bannon and Caputo say they have never seen the President this mad, and they’ve seen a lot.
Caputo reports that President Trump had a phone call with Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu and effectively “ripped him a new asshole”.
https://wltreport.com/2025/06/24/report-president-trump-ripped-netanyahu-new-ahole-phone/