WEF Supremacy, Pedophelia and Cannibalism… It’s All Good, ‘Cause Google Told Me So
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
379 views • 05/17/2023

Jim & Joe Says… the US economy is in a fantastic place, banks are healthy, Musk is a good guy, pedos and cannibals are our friends, and white supremacy is the biggest threat to America. 


100% FREE & VIRTUAL Anarchapulco Non-Conformist Series May 19th - 21st, Get your ticket. | https://dollarvigilante.com/vital

Simplefx Free Trading & Investing App | https://dollarvigilante.com/simplefx 

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io

Get your Monerotopia virtual ticket at a 20% discount with (Code: TCV) at | https://dollarvigilante.com/monerotopia/

Cloudbet Bitcoin Sports Betting | https://dollarvigilante.com/cloudbet

Get Roundtable 2023 Replays for $187 and 15% off with crypto | https://dollarvigilante.com/roundtable 

ByBit Affiliate Link to Get Additional $5,000 USDT | https://www.bybit.com/invite?ref=MX2AGP 

Sell (or Buy) leveraged USDC/USDT here | https://www.bybit.com/trade/usdt/USDCUSDT 

Get Anarchapulco 2023 Replays | https://anarchapulco.com/step/2023-virtual-checkout/?coupon=TDVFreedom 

Bundle | https://dollarvigilante.com/bundle 

Rafael LaVerde’s "Bitcoin Vs. Artificial Intelligence: The Battle No One is Talking About" Free Seminar | http://dollarvigilante.com/ai 

Free Video Report from Ed Bugos: The Big(gest) Short | https://dollarvigilante.com/short/ 

Stem Cells in Mexico at Regenamex | https://www.regenamex.com 

TDV Twitter | https://twitter.com/DollarVigilante 

TCV Summit: Hardware Basics Edition | https://tcvsummit.com/ replays are now available. Get the TCV Workshop: Crypto Basics as an addon at a special price

Get our FREE newsletter https://DollarVigilante.com/
FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

2022 TCV Workshop: Crypto Basics Replay | https://tcvworkshop.com/ (Get started with crypto)
Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV |  https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/


***** Follow us on these platforms *****


Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry 

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute 

153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news 

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon 

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble 


***** Connect with us on social media *****


The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos


***** Sources for this video *****


Anarchapulco: Register for the Non Conformist Series: Health and Vitality Summit: 

100% FREE & VIRTUAL May 19th - 21st, Get your ticket at https://dollarvigilante.com/vital


SimpleFX: https://www.dollarvigilante.com/simplefx


Intro vid: This song was released in 2013, “predicting” the 2020 plandemic: Dr. Creep - Pandemic (Lyrics) ft. Lone Ninja, Dj Madhandz: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BcIsdygD83E


VIDEO: While millions of illegals invade the country, DHS(Department of Homemade Shams) Secretary Mayorkas agrees with PedoSatan's recent statement that "white supremacy” is currently the "greatest threat" to the United States: https://twitter.com/i/status/1658202323942768649


Jim Cramer Bear Sterns is Fine:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1617612375028543494


Libtard Screech:

https://youtu.be/JnjBoNNIYLY


Illegal Migrants Crossing Border - being allowed to pass freely:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1658476870852292613


Linda Yaccerino Washing Hands Promo Video:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1658414561811103749


Elon Musk issued subpoena in Epstein lawsuit. https://www.cnbc.com/amp/2023/05/15/us-virgin-islands-issued-subpoena-to-elon-musk-in-jeffrey-epstein-case.html


The End of Covid Documentary:

https://t.me/c/1264095585/31475


VIDEO: World Hell Organization teaching children how to masturbate:  ,https://twitter.com/ninnyd101/status/1657683066825875461


Keywords
elon muskepsteinwefjim cramer
