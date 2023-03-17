BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Autism Spell to Communicate Solution Stifled by Medical Industrial Complex | JB Handley Ep 67
We The Patriots USA
We The Patriots USACheckmark Icon
107 followers
6 views • 03/17/2023

Jamie Handley’s father, JB Handley, spoke to his nonverbal son for the first time when he was a teenager, thanks to a breakthrough therapy and communication tool called Spelling to Communicate (S2C). Director of the new movie SPELLERS, Handley recounts the emotional encounter and how it opened up a line of communication for his son to operate in society that had existed prior, but wasn't available as S2C has been under fire by the medical community, who claim it's a fraud. Handley explains the money that is made from Big Autism every year and how non-mainstream therapies have threatened their bottom line. (Sound familiar?)We The Patriots USA Co-Founder Brian Festa joins to co-host and introduce the Faithful Freedom audience to his autistic son, who was injured by the flu shot, giving a face to the growing epidemic.Show more


Learn more about Handley’s documentary SPELLERS:

https://spellersthemovie.com/


Help grow the We The Patriots USA Podcast community, by prayerfully becoming a monthly contributor: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/donate/


Tylenol’s Direct Relationship to Autism with Dr. William Parker | Ep 48: https://rumble.com/v21ilqm-tylenols-direct-relationship-to-autism-in-children-from-leading-expert-dr.-.html?mref=p5bza&mc=dby19


Subscribe to the podcast newsletter: https://teryngregson.com/podcast

Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/


Subscribe to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Google Play: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9pbmZvNjA1NzAucG9kb21hdGljLmNvbS9yc3MyLnhtbA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/teryngregson

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1020046


Shop Faith & Freedom Over Fear Gear: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/faithful-freedom


CSID: 292939e988dff6bd



Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
patriotsepspell
