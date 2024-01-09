Create New Account
Tucker Carlson Episode 62 of 'Tucker on X' - If fossil fuels come from fossils, why have scientists found them on one of Saturn’s moons?
Puretrauma357
1635 Subscribers
155 views
Published 2 months ago

Tucker Carlson Episode 62 of 'Tucker on X' - If fossil fuels come from fossils, why have scientists found them on one of Saturn’s moons? A lot of what you’ve heard about energy is false. Dr. Willie Soon explains.

