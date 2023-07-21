AA_IB_281_Country_v_City_Mouse

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tonight I will delve into the Jason Aldean controversy and the latest attention diversion techniques. We will also talk the big picture of this culture clash that is being stoked in America today.
