Less Than Jake - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2103
8 views • 1 week ago

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the ska punk band, Less Than Jake, while on the "Summer Circus 2025" tour with The Suicide Machines, Fishbone, Bite Me Bambi, and Catbite. Less Than Jake is currently supporting their newest album, Uncharted.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - June 26, 2025

Location - Metro in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH LESS THAN JAKE:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/lessthanjake

Instagram - https://instagram.com/lessthanjake

Twitter - https://twitter.com/lessthanjake


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

01:11 Front Lounge

06:10 Bathroom

06:35 Bunks

07:52 Back Lounge


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.


punkskaskate punkpunk rockpop punkdigital tour busbus invaderspure noise recordsska punkless than jakeless than jake digital tour busless than jake bus invadersless than jake tour busless than jake interviewless than jake bandless than jake musicchris demakesroger limabuddy goldfinger schaubpeter jr wasilewskimatt yonkerless than jake ska punkless than jake pop punkless than jake punk rockless than jake skate punk
00:00Introduction

01:11Front Lounge

06:10Bathroom

06:35Bunks

07:52Back Lounge

