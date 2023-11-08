BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Persecution of J6 Political Prisoners Passes 1,000 Days: Jake Lang
37 views • 11/08/2023

The Deep State persecution of mostly peaceful January 6 protesters including the imprisonment without trial of numerous detainees for over 1,000 days is a symptom of the crumbling two-tiered "justice" system, explains J6 political prisoner and prominent activist Jake Lang in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Lang, who was charged with "obstructing Congress," is one of many still behind bars with no trial. However, he remains hopeful, even as he works to get the message out to Americans through various initiatives. In the second segment, Lang offers ways for Americans to get involved in saving their country and their freedom.


political prisonerjanuary sixj6jake lang
