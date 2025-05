'ILLEGALS EARNING 100'S A WEEK ON MOTOR BIKES & GETTING TAX PAYER MONEY NYC!

IF YOU LIVE IN NYC THIS VIDEO WILL MAKE YOUR BLOOD BOIL. EVIDENTLY, THE AVERAGE NEW YORKER IS EITHER STUPID AS HELL OR DUMBER THAN A BOX OF ROCKS. THESE ILLEGALS ARE MAKING $$$ A FINANCIAL KILLING THERE. NO WONDER THEY WANT TO SWARM NYC LIKE A BUNCH OF RIVER RATS. THEY'RE PLAYING THE CORRUPT SYSTEM WHEN VETERANS HAVE NO CHOICE BUT TO SLEEP IN NYC DIRTY RAT INFESTED STREETS. UNTIL THE AMERICAN PEOPLE RISE UP IN & ARMED CONFLICT THIS BULLSHIT WILL CONTINUE!!! ALL THE POLITICIANS ARE CORRUPT AS HELL AND VOTING IN AMERICA IS DEAD SINCE CORRUPT SOROS OWNS THE VOTING MACHINES. ARE YOU GOING TO WAIT UNTIL OUR NAZI GOVERNMENT COMES AND DESTROYS EVERY AMERICAN OR ARE YOU GOING TO RISEUP AND TAKE AMERICA BACK OR WAIT UNTIL THESE BASTARDS COME TO MURDER YOU AND YOUR FAMILY? THE CLOCK IS TICKING...