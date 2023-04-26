COUNTER PUNCH: Punching Back Against Tyranny, Locally & Successfully

The first step in successfully fighting back against escalating woke tyranny is "hyperlocal" and involves getting out and meeting one's neighbors, says Counterpunch author and Western Journal founder Floyd Brown in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. The antidote for the feeling of powerlessness that the totalitarians want people to feel is getting involved locally and building community. Brown, a leading conservative media figure, believes the radical left has left even many traditional Democrats behind. Conservatives should capitalize on this, especially in inner cities and among Hispanics. That is part of why he chose the subtitle of his book Counter Punch: An Unlikely Alliance of Americans Fighting Back for Faith and Freedom. There is much more from Brown in this episode on how Americans can preserve their freedom—don't miss it!





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com