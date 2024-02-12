Horrifying Moments! How Ukrainian Troops Blow Up Thousands of Russian Tanks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US Military News
Feb 11, 2024
In today's video, we'll be analyzing compelling footage capturing a pivotal moment in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
This footage, which has been widely circulated on social media, shows a Ukrainian drone targeting and destroying a Russian tank with precision. As tensions continue to escalate in the region, this incident sheds light on the evolving tactics and technology being employed in modern warfare.
