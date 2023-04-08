Bill Trikos : Nicolai Levashov : What Positive things Nicolai Levashov & Svetlana Levashov did for Humanity

Bill Trikos : Nicolai Levashov : 21 March 2023 .The day of the Svarog has arrived and is in the Now

When E-primary matter prevails, optimal conditions for the development of the complete third and fourth human bodies appear. This shows up in the development of high spiritual and moral qualities, consciousness and conscience. The areas of space heterogeneity with such quality structure are called Days of Svarog (Fig.1, Fig.2).

Our Space-Universe, formed by seven primary matters, is located between two other Spaces-Universes, formed by six and eight primary matters respectively. Because of their influence, the areas of heterogeneity in our Space-Universe are created. Therefore there are two types of heterogeneity in our Space-Universe.

One type of heterogeneity is created by the influence of the Space-Universe formed by eight primary matters; that results in E-primary matter predominance there. Another type of heterogeneity is created by the influence of the Space-Universe formed by six primary matters t hat results in G-primary matter predominance in this area of heterogeneity.

The influence of the areas of heterogeneity on other primary matters of our Space-Universe—A, B, C, D, F—is stronger the closer a given primary matter to G-primary matter or E-primary matter to in terms of its properties and qualities.

This point is very important for understanding the phenomenon of the Days and Nights of Svarog. The point is that G-primary matter or E-primary matter predominance in the areas of heterogeneity has a considerable influence on evolutional development of both an individual and a civilization.

