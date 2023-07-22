BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Donation of Constantine - Special Features - Conviction Documentary
21 views • 07/22/2023

How did a man in a white dress and hat become the most powerful man in the world? What is the Donation of Constantine and how is its influence still felt to this day? Did the Pope gain his sweeping powers in the affairs of the church and in the world’s political arena legitimately? Discover the truth about papal claims. Conviction is coming! Watch the premiere of the powerful new documentary Conviction August 12, 2023 on ADtv.watch. New How To Country Channel Link:    / @howtocountry5591   New Truth Matters Shorts Channel Link::    / @truthmatters-sho...   Donate to Amazing Discoveries: https://store-us.amazingdiscoveries.o... For Uncensored Content Watch on ADtv: https://adtv.watch Visit our website: http://amazingdiscoveries.org Join Us at Our Next Event! https://events.amazingdiscoveries.org/ Telegram: https://t.me/ADTVOfficial #documentary #history #donationofconstantine

