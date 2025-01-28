Panama Greenland: Is it Heading to War? 01/28/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia sounds off on Trump’s threat to retake the Panama Canal. Trump said at his inaugural address that the US would take the Panama Canal Back. What does this mean for the US? Is Trump only bluffing so that a reasonable agreement can be achieved?
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
00:00Intro
02:00WEF Meeting
07:02Executive Order
11:50Developments in Ukraine
14:25Panama Greenland
21:42Retake of the Panama Canal
23:53Central America