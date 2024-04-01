🇷🇺🇺🇦 Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine: highlights of the week 25 - 31 March, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
▪️Over the past week, Russian troops have launched another massive attack on enemy energy facilities. In Dnipropetrovsk region, Prydniprovska TPP and Kryvorizʹka TPP, among others, came under fire. Emergency shutdowns have been implemented in the region.
▪️Another group of missiles hit the territory of Kremenchuk HPP in Kirovohrad region. At least one of the hits occurred on the generator block of the power plant.
▪️Another object was hit in Poltava region. An oil depot in Sokolova Balka. At least two tanks were damaged as a result of the strike of several drones.
▪️Russian troops again launched a missile attack on Stryi, in Lviv region. An underground gas storage facility was hit, which was struck last week.
▪️In Odesa, one of the missiles hit the AFU temporary deployment point in the building of school № 17. Another target was the substation in Usatove. After damage at the facility, emergency shutdowns were implemented in the region.
▪️Attacks on the enemy's industrial enterprises also continued. In Mykolaiv region, Zorya-Mashproekt plant was attacked twice a week.
▪️A Russian Su-27 fighter jet crashed in the sky over Sevastopol. The pilot successfully ejected and was rescued by a fishing boat.
Source @rybar
