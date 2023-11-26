Quo Vadis





Dec 2, 2023





In this video we share Our Lord's Message to Jennifer for November 26, 2023





Here is the Message from Jesus to Jennifer for November 26th, 2023:





My child, the world is soon to understand true humility.





There is a trembling that is beginning to happen in the conscience of mankind, for that is why the world is lacking peace.





Many today seek to act in a way that harbors pleasure and happiness, but I say to you, sin and joy do not conform to each other.





I say to my children: you must have greater vigilance for the enemy seeks to draw you in by your past sins.





It is through prayer, by calling on the Holy Spirit, that you will be given the grace to recognize the signs all around you.





This earth will begin to rock and tremble.





A great wall of water will come forth in the South Pacific and inundate towns and villages, and many will be caught off guard.





The Rockies will shake, Jerusalem will be surrounded by missiles, and your communications will come to a halt.





Just as you see this great sign come from Jerusalem, know that the true cleansing of My Church has begun.





It is time, my children, to bind your rosaries and pray for peace because without prayer, chaos will erupt all around this world.





Now go forth, for I am Jesus and be at peace, for my mercy and justice will prevail.





Jennifer is a young American mother and housewife; her last name is withheld at her spiritual director’s request in order to respect the privacy of her husband and family.





During Communion at Mass one day, Jesus began to audibly speak to her giving messages of love and warning telling her, “My child, you are the extension of My message of Divine Mercy.





This page celebrates: Everything Catholic, Saints, Sacraments, Prayer, Medjugorje and Catholic Culture.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yXg5a8jYgpw