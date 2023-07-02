Doctor blows whistle on chemotherapy doesn't work 97% of the time (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from Bitchute channel levtcs at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/N72zX9lA0EVJ/
copyright owned by www.anonews.co if it's not on corporate mainstream fake news disinformation media it's got to be true
please also subscribe to the same levtcs channel at Rumble.com
beware of scammers using this channel asking for money
this channel never gives raffles or free items then needs you to pay for shipping and delivery
this channel never ask for donations to charities
Thank you all for all the love and support, everything is highly appreciated
GOD is blessing you all in our LORD JESUS CHRIST name Amen