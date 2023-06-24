BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Dream - David Icke - Coming September 1st
What is happening
06/24/2023

David Icke

David Icke has become world-famous for his work exposing today’s fast-unfolding global dystopia more than three decades before it became reality.

They laughed then. But he didn’t stop there. He went further. Icke knew that the world of the ‘seen’ was only a reflection of something far, far, deeper that ultimately originates with a non-human
force in another reality.

They laughed then, too, even many who call themselves ‘alternative’ hinkers. But he didn’t stop there. He went further.
Icke began to say after the turn of the millennium that human reality is a virtual reality simulation designed to entrap perception.

They laughed again, and yet mainstream scientists have since concluded that we do live in a simulation. But he didn’t stop there. He went further.

The Dream sees David Icke go deeper in the rabbit hole than ever before to describe fantastic revelations about the nature of our reality, who we are, where we are, and the real origin of human control.

They’ll laugh again. But he won’t stop there.

Available on paperback, e-book and audiobook from shop.davidicke.com

