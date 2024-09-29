Let God Help Us-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-SEPT 29 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
People Can't Be Helped if They Won't Allow It, and Sometimes It's a Sense of Entitlement that Prevents them From Accepting Help. To Be a Helper, One Must Be Patient. (God Is Infinitely Patient) To Be Helped, One Must Be Humble; Must Confront His Need. If in Sin, One Must, by the Grace of God, Repent and Turn from It.