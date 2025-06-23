RUSSIA COLLUSION: The Hoax That Was Really a Coup with Hans Mahncke | Episode 23

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lara Logan is joined by Hans Mahncke who exposes the start of the CIA’s Color Revolution at home.
(0:00:00) - The Russia Collusion Deception
(0:10:54) - Real Collusion Between Media & Clinton Campaign
(0:18:58) - The FBI, John Brennan, and the Narrative
(0:25:01) - The Steele Dossier
(0:38:59) - Undermining Trump
(0:54:07) - The Flynn Conspiracy and Cover-Up
(1:03:21) - The Clinesmith FISA Court Scandal
(1:12:22) - Political Accountability
(1:21:59) - James Comey’s Circle and Lawfare Tactics
(1:29:40) - CIA's Role in Russia Collusion Hoax
(1:39:03) - Exposing Corrupt Politicians and NGOs
(1:45:11) - Government Corruption and Power Struggles
(1:55:43) - War Strategies and Government Inefficiency
(1:59:21) - Challenges in Bureaucratic Processes
(2:03:21) - International Upbringing and Education
(2:09:56) - Unraveling the Russia Collusion Conspiracy
(2:18:47) - Wrap Up
