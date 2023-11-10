BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SN1313: Spirit Of Corruption, The Killing Cure & Open Invasion
Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
67 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
4 views • 11/10/2023

[Audio Podcast Version: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/factionsoffreedom/2023/11/10/spirit-of-corruption-the-killing-cure-open-invasion]

[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2023/11/10/sn1313-spirit-of-corruption-the-killing-cure-open-invasion/]

We are gradually navigating into an era filled with profound uncertainty, and this isn't by coincidence. The influential powers orchestrating this shift are resolute in their pursuit of a One World Government, stopping at nothing to achieve their goal. To this end, they are not hesitant to engage in warfare, actively dismantling what we once considered the norm.

The commencement of the COVID vaccination campaign marked the inception of their insidious endeavor to undermine our autonomy and seize control, and their efforts have not waned. With escalating instances of chaos and division being deliberately sown among the populace, they find it easier to subjugate people. As we become increasingly entangled in their fabrications and distortions, we move further away from our own realities.

Whether it be through war, death, famine, or disease, our core objective remains unaltered: to stand firm until we are compelled to depart. We witness the emergence of technological and physical replacements, which may induce fear in some but inspire others to aspire to greater heights. In the face of this impending New World Order, we must comprehend our place and purpose within it.

Support Our Operation: https://www.ko-fi.com/noizce, https://patreon.com/noizce, https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/noizce

Website: http://factionsoffreedom.jimdo.com/

Twitter: @FreedomsFaction, @The_SolEra, @3RADAO

Discord: https://discord.gg/Y5FnbZPH

Telegram: https://t.me/freedoms_faction
Email: [email protected], [email protected]

Keywords
podcastnew world order1984agenda 21agenda 2030killuminatifactions of freedomfreedom factioncovid1984
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy