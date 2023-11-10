[Audio Podcast Version: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/factionsoffreedom/2023/11/10/spirit-of-corruption-the-killing-cure-open-invasion]

[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2023/11/10/sn1313-spirit-of-corruption-the-killing-cure-open-invasion/]

We are gradually navigating into an era filled with profound uncertainty, and this isn't by coincidence. The influential powers orchestrating this shift are resolute in their pursuit of a One World Government, stopping at nothing to achieve their goal. To this end, they are not hesitant to engage in warfare, actively dismantling what we once considered the norm.

The commencement of the COVID vaccination campaign marked the inception of their insidious endeavor to undermine our autonomy and seize control, and their efforts have not waned. With escalating instances of chaos and division being deliberately sown among the populace, they find it easier to subjugate people. As we become increasingly entangled in their fabrications and distortions, we move further away from our own realities.

Whether it be through war, death, famine, or disease, our core objective remains unaltered: to stand firm until we are compelled to depart. We witness the emergence of technological and physical replacements, which may induce fear in some but inspire others to aspire to greater heights. In the face of this impending New World Order, we must comprehend our place and purpose within it.

