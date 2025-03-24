Saudi Arabia: Consultations between Russia & the US in Riyadh have officially concluded

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The consultations between Russia and the United States in Riyadh have officially concluded.
Russian delegates Grigory Karasin and Sergei Beseda will brief President Putin upon their return to Moscow, according to Senator Vladimir Dzhabarov. The details of the talks remain confidential, but the discussions are believed to have covered key regional and strategic issues.