Video Yesterday - Earthquake Damaged Southeast Turkey - Flooding by Heavy Rain
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
51 views • 03/16/2023

March 15, 2023, at 5:47 a.m. ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Floods caused by torrential rains hit two Turkish provinces that were devastated by last month's catastrophic earthquake, killing at least 14 people and increasing the misery for thousands who were left homeless, officials said Wednesday.

Update early 16th:  Disasters authorities in Turkey report that at least 14 people have now died in the flood that swept through areas of Şanlıurfa and Adıyaman in the southeast of the country on 15 March 2023. Initial reports from yesterday suggested 1 person died and 4 were missing in the Tut District of Adıyaman Province.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
